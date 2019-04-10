The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Bernice Cochara

Bernice Cochara

Bernice Cochara, age 81, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet, IL. Late of Romeoville, formerly of Cicero.

Preceded in death by the love of her life, Joseph E. Cochara. Loving mother of Joseph Edward (Laurie) Cochara Jr. and Anthony J. (Roberta) Cochara; cherished grandmother of Quincy (Randy) Aho; great-grandmother of Forrest Aho; great-grandma Cochara to Sam, Aiden, Austin, Blake, Sean and Andrew; aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. A sister, Viola Levato. She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Martha Kubiszewski.

Visitation Saturday April 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL, with service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, donation to Will County Humane Society or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 10, 2019
