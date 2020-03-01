|
|
Bernice E. Demick
Bernice E. Demick (nee Wortmann) age 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Bernice is survived by her loving children, Bobby Demick and Bernadine (Daniel) Talarico; grandchildren, Lisa (Pat) Kolodziej, Linda (Larry) Williams, Robert Demick, Brian (Nohora) Talarico, Lori (Collins) Kezerle, Michael (Theresa) Talarico, Sarah Duffy, Christina (Kurt) Jacobs and Ethan Talarico; great-grandchildren, Jack Kolodziej, Victoria Kezerle, Michael Kezerle, Wyatt Jacobs, Jency Jacobs, Alanah Talarico, Seraphina Coffee, Kiley Duffy, Francesca Duffy, Bernadette, Declan, Magdalen, Zelie, and Augustine Talarico, and for the special love given from Dan, Holly and Tyler Thontlin to their aunt. Bernice is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Peter Demick; parents, John and Julia (Perrin) Wortmann; sister, Florence Thontlin; brothers, Leo (Loretta) Wortmann, Johnny (Betty) Wortmann; daughter-in-law, Georgia Demick and great-grandson, Joseph Michael Talarico.
A kind loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She will be deeply missed by all of us. A beautiful example of silent suffering servant of our Lord. She joyfully shared her gift of faith and love for God to all she met by her kind acts and words. Bernice was a member of The Paulites for many years, and enjoyed working in soup kitchens. Bernice worked at the Navy Yards, and as a secretary for Dr. Paul Landmann, as well as Sams Wholesale and enjoyed volunteering at the Rialto Square Theater. Bernice was a member of the Church of St. Anthony in Joliet, IL.
A very sincere thank you to the staff at Salem Village Nursing and Rehab on the fourth floor and first floor for all of your care given to my mom.
In lieu of flowers, masses in Bernice's name would be greatly appreciated.
Funeral services for Bernice E. Demick will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Church of St. Anthony, 100 N. Scott Street, Joliet with a visitation in church from 9:00 a.m. until the time for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. There will be no services at the funeral home. Obituary and tribute wall for Bernice E. Demick at www.tezakfuneralhome.com or for information, 815-722-0524. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020