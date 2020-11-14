Bernice Leona Weber
(nee Dubbert)
Age 98, of Senior Star at Weber Place, passed peacefully Sunday evening, November 8, 2020.
She was born September 16, 1922 to the late Zita and Joseph Dubbert in Hunter, Kansas. She was raised on the family farm in Cawker City, Kansas and graduated from Cawker City High School. During World War II, Bernice worked at the Army Air Force Moore Field near Mission, Texas repairing AT-6 aircraft as a riveter.
On April 25, 1945 she married Melvin Clemence Weber in Denver, Colorado where he was stationed with the US Army Air Corp, having flown twenty-six B-17 missions over Europe during World War II. As a military family, they resided in various states including California and Alaska before settling in Joliet, Illinois in 1949. Bernice worked in the accounting department of Saint Joseph's Hospital in Joliet, from 1962 until her retirement in 1977, when she and Melvin moved to Clearwater, Florida. After the death of Melvin in 2012, she moved to Senior Star at Weber Place in Romeoville, Illinois where she enjoyed the remainder of her life near her family.
Bernice is the loving mother of Larry (Jane) Weber of New Paltz, NY, Nancy (Michael) Kelly and Robert (Suzanne) Weber, both of Joliet, IL; beloved grandmother of Rose-Marie (Robert) Lowe, Michelle Kelly (Heath Wright), Katherine Kelly, Jason Weber, Emily Weber (Tom Schwabel), Raymond Weber and Sarah Weber; proud great-grandmother of six. Also surviving are her sister, Anita O'Neill, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Melvin; two sisters, Doris Dubbert in infancy, and Estelle Fohl; and one brother, Raymond Dubbert.
Bernice enjoyed sewing, gardening, quilting, crafts and square dancing. She loved people, was truly devoted to family and had a gentle spirit. Perhaps her most favorite times were spent being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially when they would visit in Florida.
Due to the COVID virus, there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass and interment will be scheduled at a later date. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Angels for Hospice Charities, 445 West Erie Street, Suite 203, Chicago, IL 60654 or American Lung Association
at Lung.org
would be appreciated.
For more information please call (815)741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.