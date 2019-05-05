The Herald-News Obituaries
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Bernice Bloom
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Bernice M. Bloom, nee Baier, age 93, passed away on May 2, 2019; Born in Chicago, residing in Lemont for the last 62 plus years, she owned Mac-Walk Auto Parts for 30 years with her husband, the late Harry H. Bloom. After her retirement, Bernice enjoyed her lifelong hobby of sewing as well as making ceramics, traveling, and spending time with her family.

For many years, she could be seen at the Lockport Park District either working part time or working out.

Survived by her children: Lorraine (late William) Wood, Harry G. (Jamie), Catherine, Rita (Stanley) Morrical, Edward (Janet), James (Anna), and Paul (Polly); fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, Sister Donna Marie Baier, OSF and dedicated caregiver Krystyna Drodz.

Preceded in death by her children: Ralph, Arthur, Marguerite (Earl Hoy) and Carol (Michael) Domico; parents, Wilhelmina and George Baier; siblings Christian Brother George FSC, Sister George OSF, and Beatrice (late Ken) Leyendecker; in-laws Rose & Harry W. Bloom.

Funeral services Monday, May 6, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois Street, Lemont, to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church will be appreciated. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 5, 2019
