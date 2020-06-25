Bertram G. Adams
Bertram G. "Bert" Adams, age 98, lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at home, with his devoted family by his side.
Born January 18, 1922 in Joliet, he was the son of John George and Rosetta K. (Korzilius) Adams. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II, and upon returning to Joliet from the war, embarked on a long and successful career in the auto and transportation industries which started with driving a cab for the Joliet Yellow Cab Company, and grew to include owning and operating the Checker Cab Company, Yellow Cab Company, Hertz Rental Car Agency, National Car Rental/Alamo Rent-A-Car, and for 36 years, the Bert Adams Pontiac dealership, all in Joliet.
Bert was a member of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, the Illinois Auto Dealers Association, the Pontiac Motor Division Dealer Council and the Chicagoland Pontiac Dealers Association.
He was recognized with numerous professional awards over his 36 years operating the dealership, and was also the recipient of several Pontiac Master Dealer Awards for his sales records and high customer satisfaction. Bert was also active in numerous civic and veterans organizations and was a devoted member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.
A hard worker with take charge leadership skills, he will be remembered for his generosity, unselfishness and willingness to help anyone in need.
Surviving are his children, Bert G. Adams, Jr. of Corona del Mar, CA, Jacqueline K. (Robert) Pedersen of Joliet, Robert L. (Teresa) Adams of Channahon, and William D. Adams of Joliet; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Theresa K. (Kump) Adams (May 13, 2017); one daughter, Beverly J. (Joseph) Vota (January 6, 2018); his parents; and three brothers, John F. (Emily) Adams, Phillip C. (Betty) Adams, and James (Jean) Adams.
Visitation for Bert Adams will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Attendance will be limited to 50 persons in the building at a time, face masks will be required, and limited contact and physical distancing are encouraged.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home, to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Face masks will be required and physical distancing will be in place. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org) or the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org) would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory or story.
Bertram G. "Bert" Adams, age 98, lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at home, with his devoted family by his side.
Born January 18, 1922 in Joliet, he was the son of John George and Rosetta K. (Korzilius) Adams. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II, and upon returning to Joliet from the war, embarked on a long and successful career in the auto and transportation industries which started with driving a cab for the Joliet Yellow Cab Company, and grew to include owning and operating the Checker Cab Company, Yellow Cab Company, Hertz Rental Car Agency, National Car Rental/Alamo Rent-A-Car, and for 36 years, the Bert Adams Pontiac dealership, all in Joliet.
Bert was a member of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, the Illinois Auto Dealers Association, the Pontiac Motor Division Dealer Council and the Chicagoland Pontiac Dealers Association.
He was recognized with numerous professional awards over his 36 years operating the dealership, and was also the recipient of several Pontiac Master Dealer Awards for his sales records and high customer satisfaction. Bert was also active in numerous civic and veterans organizations and was a devoted member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.
A hard worker with take charge leadership skills, he will be remembered for his generosity, unselfishness and willingness to help anyone in need.
Surviving are his children, Bert G. Adams, Jr. of Corona del Mar, CA, Jacqueline K. (Robert) Pedersen of Joliet, Robert L. (Teresa) Adams of Channahon, and William D. Adams of Joliet; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Theresa K. (Kump) Adams (May 13, 2017); one daughter, Beverly J. (Joseph) Vota (January 6, 2018); his parents; and three brothers, John F. (Emily) Adams, Phillip C. (Betty) Adams, and James (Jean) Adams.
Visitation for Bert Adams will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Attendance will be limited to 50 persons in the building at a time, face masks will be required, and limited contact and physical distancing are encouraged.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home, to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Face masks will be required and physical distancing will be in place. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org) or the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org) would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory or story.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.