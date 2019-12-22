|
|
Beverly Lynn Pogliano
Born: December 29, 1939
Died: December 13, 2019
Beverly Lynn Pogliano, age 79, of Allerton, Iowa, the daughter of Virgil and Erma Mae (Hancock) Todd, was born December 29, 1939. She died at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, December 13, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
Bev grew up and attended school in Minooka, Illinois. She graduated from Minooka High School in 1958. On October 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald William Pogliano in Minooka. They were blessed with five children, Susan, Christine, Angela, Laura, and Joseph. Bev was a homemaker for fifty years and devoted her life to her children. She and her husband lived in Illinois where they raised cattle. After Don retired, he and Bev moved to a ranch outside of Allerton, Iowa and continued their farm operation.
Bev enjoyed reading, playing and listening to classical piano music, working puzzles, teaching Catholic catechism, photographing nature, writing stories for her grandchildren, drawing artwork, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a lifelong learner, and she passed this love of learning to her children. Bev loved children. She and Don loved collecting rocks together. She was her husband?s best friend and enjoyed reminiscing on their unique and touching love story as they aged.
Beverly was the rare person whose outer beauty matched her beautiful character. She never met a person she didn't like and was a devoted and caring friend to all who were lucky enough to know her. She approached life with a sense of wonder and acceptance. Over the years as her children grew, she opened her home and her heart to many others for as long as they needed her, including friends of her children and friends and relatives of her family. Beverly was a devout Catholic, now received into the arms of her Savior. She had a special devotion to Christ's mother, Mary.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her beloved grandson, Zaccaria William Pogliano; and her siblings, Gene Todd, Phyllis Brown, and Leo Carlyle. Survivors include her husband, Donald Pogliano of Allerton, Iowa; children, Susan and Tom Paulson of Morris, Illinois, Chris and Joe Gottemoller of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Angela Pogliano and Laura Pogliano of Baltimore, Maryland, Joseph and Kit Pogliano of San Diego, California; thirteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Torkelson of Morris, Illinois, Micky Todd of Pontiac, Illinois, and Carol and Leo Smith of Channahon, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019