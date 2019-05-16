Bessie E. McCollum



Born: December 6, 1947; in Olney, IL



Died: May 13, 2019 ; in Joliet, IL



Bessie Elizabeth (Jenkins) McCollum, 71, of Olney, IL, formerly of Crest Hill, IL, passed away May 13, 2019 in Joliet, IL, surrounded by her family due to complications from surgery for esophageal cancer. Bessie was born December 6, 1947 in Olney to John and Vivian Jenkins. She married Rick McCollum on March 4, 1966.



Bessie was retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections, having worked at Stateville Correctional Center for many years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers James, David, and John, and a sister Mary Jane.



Bessie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Rick McCollum of Olney, two daughters Laura (Kevin) Houghtaylen of Sheridan, IL, Joyce McCollum of Joliet, IL, and two grandsons Rick and Steven Houghtaylen of Sheridan, IL. Also surviving are her sister Vera (Richard) Massie of Decatur, IL, her brother Bill Jenkins of Olney, a special sister-in-law, Wanita Jenkins of Olney and her "adopted grandchildren", the kids next door, Levi and Caitlin Densmore. Bessie will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, family members and friends.



Family was everything to Bessie. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling around the country, especially recent family trips to South Carolina and New Orleans. Bessie adored animals and passed along a particular love of cats to her daughters. Her fur-kids Will & Grace and her "grandcats" will miss her greatly. Bessie's family would like to thank the extraordinary doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter. For the record, Bessie beat the cancer.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2019