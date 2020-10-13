Beth Nadine (Nee Cornell) ClineBorn: April 27, 1951; in Washington Island, WIDied: October 9, 2020; in New Lenox, ILAge 69, late of Lockport passed away Friday October 9, 2020 in New Lenox Illinois. Born April 27, 1951 to Charlotte and Byron Cornell on Washington Island Wisconsin.Beth spent her first 18 years on Washington Island enjoying Island activities such as sledding, skating, drag racing and pistol shooting. Beth attended Bethel Evangelical Free Church, attending Sunday school, frequently singing with her brother Rodney and being confirmed. Beth attended Washington Island Schools and graduated in 1969. Last year the Class of '69 held their fiftieth class reunion which Beth enjoyed immensely. After graduation Beth moved to Lockport Illinois where she raised her two children, worked in a nursing home and drove forklift at a grocery distribution warehouse.Beth is preceded in death by infant son David, her parents, brothers Gilmore and Rodney, brother in law Chuck Jorgenson.Beth is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Tammy (Tom) Eymer, son Duane (Jessica) Robison; step children Christal and Danny, grandchildren Jamie, Jessica, Michael, Dylan, Darren, Olivia, Morgan; one great grandson Andy of whom Beth was especially proud, showing pictures to all. Sisters Everall Jorgenson and Glenna (Don) Riewe; sister in law Eileen Cornell; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors also surviveBeth will be greatly missed by all; some heart holes are just too big to fill.Funeral services Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM in the O?NEIL FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL 1105 E. 9TH ST. (159TH ST.) LOCKPORT IL., 60441, with Pastor Gil Palmer of the First Baptist Church Lockport, officiating. Funeral service to follow in Washington Island Wisconsin, at Bethel Church, Friday October 16,2020 at 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Burial to follow in Washington Island Cemetery next to her big brother Rod.The family thanks all for their prayers. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Silver Cross Hospital, O'Neil and Huehns Funeral Homes and the Pastors.