Betsy Ruth Harris
1928 - 2020
Betsy Ruth Harris

Betsy Ruth Harris, age 91, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Friday, October 16, 2020. Betsy was born on December 19, 1928 to Cornelius Clark and Alice Jones of Coffeeville, Mississippi.

In 1949, Betsy was united in holy matrimony with the late Dan Harris, Jr. Before relocating to Joliet, Illinois in 1968, Betsy resided in Charleston, MS and Coffeeville, MS. In 1986, she retired from Sunny Hill Nursing Home where she was part of the cooking staff for 18 years.

Betsy dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah's witnesses on June 29, 1974. She enjoyed speaking to others about the good news of God's Kingdom and showing hospitality to her Christian brothers and sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dan Harris Jr ; Siblings: James Jones, Orbie Jones, Eula Smith; Children: Curtis Clark, Barbara Jean Harris, Andrew Harris; Grandchildren, Brandon, Carlo, and Kevin; Great Grandchild: Jeremiah Ballard.

Betsy is survived by her siblings: Hattie Hogan and Monroe Jones; Her children: Freddie Clark (Betty); William Harris (Marie); Hazel Harris; Janie Ballard (Ronald); Forrest Harris (Carol); Monterry Harris (Cindy), Cynthia Harris Lanners; Druscilla Fleming, Shirley Payton and Alice Lee whom she considered to be daughters. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a few great great-grandchildren. Along with many extended family members and too many friends to mention.

VISITATION and FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday October 30, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave, (at Jackson St.), Joliet. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Mount Vernon Memorial Estates Cemetery in Lemont, IL. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the funeral chapel at a time. Face masks/coverings are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
OCT
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 774-9220
