Bette A. Fash
Bette A. Fash

Bette A. Fash, nee Gryboske, 92, of Burr Ridge, formerly of Lockport and Lemont, passed away, August 31, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Lemont, and graduated from Lemont High School in 1945.

Bette loved her neighbors and friends in Lockport, then moved to Burr Ridge and loved her new friends as well. She had an incredibly special place in her heart for her neighbor Augie. She was fond of playing bridge and her creative side was evident in her crocheting, knitting, sewing (back in the day), painting and playing the piano.

Bette was strong willed, spoke her mind, was caring, generous and loving, but her greatest attribute was her faith in the Lord. Her faith sustained her throughout her life and was especially evident and comforting during these past few weeks of suffering.

A special thank you to Bette's caregiver Maria who loved and cared for her the past several weeks. Also a huge thank you to Loyola Hospice and Bette's nurse Dee, who cared for and guided us through this difficult time.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Jack" Fash; her parents, Lawrence and Mary Gryboske; and two sisters, Sally (late Victor) Markiewicz and Regina (late William) Baumgartner, and a brother, Harry (late Marge) Grabo.

Survived by her children, Gil (Bobbe) Fash, Joyce (Mike) McMahon, and Maribeth (Scott) Marsik; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday September 4th, from 9:00 am to 10:15 am at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521, to St. John of the Cross Church for a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

To reserve a seat for Mass please call 630-323-0275 or email awssfh@icloud.com

Info: www.sullivanfamilyfuneralhomes.com or 630-323-0275



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
