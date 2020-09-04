Bette L. Randich
(nee Anderson)
Age 87, of Crest Hill, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Inn at Willow Falls. She was born March 31, 1933 in Braidwood, IL, the daughter of the late William and Ruth (nee Smiley) Anderson. She married the love of her life, Donald, on June 12, 1965. Bette dedicated many years as an administrative assistant with the Tri-River Police Training Academy. She was also a longtime volunteer at the St. Joseph Medical Center Gift Shop.
Bette enjoyed golfing, gardening and hosting Christmas Eve. She always looked forward to her trips to the casino and took pleasure in a good Bloody Mary or a glass of wine with family and friends. Most of all, Bette enjoyed her Nana time with her grandkids. She was always very proud of her family and all of their accomplishments.
Bette is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Donald L. Randich; three sons, Dana (Anna) Farley, Craig (Jana) Randich, and Todd (Angie) Randich; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sister-in-laws; special nephew, Chris (Jennifer) Carter; hundreds of nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Anderson; sister, Shirley Carter; daughter-in-law, Laurie Randich and 17 brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice and the second floor staff at Willow Falls for the genuine, compassionate care given to Mom.
Funeral Services were held privately by the family. A Public Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Funeral Arrangements are under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may send an online condolence or share a favorite memory.