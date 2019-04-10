|
|
Bettie Sue Smith
Born: April 30, 1937
Died: April 7, 2019
Bettie Sue Smith, age 81, was born April 30, 1937 near Bigbee Valley, Mississippi, one of seven children born to the union of Era and Robert Gavins. She departed this life peacefully in hers leep in the comfort of her home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Bettie is preceded in death by two brothers; Robert Gavins, Jr. and James Gavins; three sisters: Cora Black, Eva Polk and Martha Jones; two daughters, Vickie Gavins and Charlene Smith, and one son.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Barbara Robinson, Trina Gavins, Mitchell Smith, Jr. (Brenda), Sharon Beamon (Edward), Darnell Smith (Sylvia)all of Joliet, Illinois; one sister, Betty Ruth Hill (Clarence) of St. Louis, MO; 16 grandchildren, 8 step-grands and over 25 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2018 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 212 Richards St., Joliet, IL, Bishop J.E. Moore, pastor. Service at 10:30 AM. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 10, 2019