Betty A. Hoffman



(nee Brunke)



Age 93, late of Homer Glen, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Member of Grace Baptist Church, Lockport and First Baptist Church of Sun City West, AZ. Betty loved bowling, coaching bowling, following the stock market, watching Christian T.V., but most of all cherished spending time with her family.



Preceded in death by her husband, William "Dutch" Hoffman; parents, Lester and Hilda (Bartel) Brunke; two sisters, Patricia Hulliberger and Judith Doring; and one brother Robert Brunke.



Survived by her three children, Connie (Robert) Hursey, Vicki (Wally) Gruenwald and Jeff (Chris) Mielke; seven adored grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence (Beverly) Brunke; two sisters, Joyce (Harold) Wooten and Marilyn Schultz; very best friend, Jayne Prodehl; and numerous other family members and friends also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Palos Hospice Palliative Care would be greatly appreciated.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, Il 60441 from 4:00pm until time of services at 7:00pm with Pastor Dr. Keith Harrison of Grace Baptist Church officiating. Following services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed. Inurnment Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:30am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.



Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary