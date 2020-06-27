Betty Ann Powers
(nee Attaway)
Age 82, of Joliet, IL passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born November 8, 1937 to the late Lila (nee Mellinger) and George Attaway Sr. in Elwood, IL where she was raised and attended grade school. A graduate of Joliet Township High School with the class of 1955.
On May 18, 1957 she married Richard A. Powers (USAF Retired) and their wonderful journey began together as a military couple residing in various locales throughout the nation. Betty enjoyed being a homemaker and relished being a devoted mother to Kenneth (late Richard J. ) Powers, Kimber Drummond and Karen (Robert) Godbey.
In addition to her beloved husband of 63 years and her son and daughters, she is also survived by four grandchildren, Kandice (Ulises), Kristie (Matt), Megan and Rebecca; six great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Geneva Attaway as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George Attaway, Jr. and Robert Attaway; two sisters, Dorothy Cockream and Alma Steufen.
Mrs. Powers was a lifelong active member of TOPS, holding every office (some more than once) over the years.
Visitation for Betty Ann Powers will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Face coverings will be required for all attending. A prayer service will begin Friday morning July 3, 2020, 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.