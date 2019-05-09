Betty Ann Treml



Born: November 30th, 1932; in West Bend, WI



Died: March 26, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Mrs. Betty Ann Treml (formerly Koerth) (n e Foy) passed away peacefully, with her loving daughter Barbara at her side, on the morning of March 26, 2019 in Joliet, IL at the age of 86.



Betty is survived by her two children Barbara (John) Gordon of Joliet, IL and John (Joyce) Koerth of Casa Grande, AZ; Grandchildren J. Kevin Gordon Jr. of Joliet, IL and Kimberly Koerth of Tempe, AZ; Sisters Mary (Auggie) Krueger and Florence (Hugh) Blanding; Sister-in-Law Wilfrieda (Lawrence) Foy. Her Bestest Friend in the Whole Wide World, Colleen Cole of West Bend, WI. Numerous loving step children, step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.



She is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children John E. Koerth Jr. Her second husband and love for over 15 years Lawrence Treml. Two brothers Lawrence Foy, James Foy; sister Delores Jones; and parents Clement and Leona Foy.



Betty was born on November 30th, 1932 in West Bend, WI to Clement & Leona Foy. After graduating high school she eventually began working for the West Bend Company in their factory where she retired with over 30 years of service. After retirement Betty moved to Spanish Cove in Lillian, AL where her brother Larry and his wife Frieda lived. While enjoying retirement she was very active in attending social groups, swimming and working at the pool, volunteering at the naval museum, golfing, and outings.



In fall of 2015, after the death of her husband Larry, she moved to Illinois to live with her daughter Barbara, son-in-law John, and Grandson J. Kevin Gordon Jr. She resided in Joliet, IL until her passing.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment in Penial, IL in the Gordon Family Columbarium. Published in The Herald-News from May 9 to May 12, 2019