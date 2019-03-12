Betty J. Berta



Born: February 7, 1933



Died: March 11, 2019



Betty J. Berta (nee Denewellis), age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her lifelong home.



Preceded in death by her husband, James T. Berta Jr. (Bud), one beloved daughter, Lili DePratt and her parents Ralph and Ethel Denewellis.



Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children, Cathy (John) Dixon, Jim (Sherry) Berta, Jeff (Theresa) Berta and Candie Berta. The proudest grandma of seven grandchildren, John (Nicole) Dixon, Eric (Jen) Zola, Holly ( Shawn) Creed, Sam (Steven) Ortega Hughes, Jimmy and Jeff Berta and Nikki (Dan) Alvarado. The best great-grandma to Lexi and Jake Zola, Kellen Creed, Isabella, John IV and Sophia Dixon, Christian and AJ Ortega Hughes and Jaxon Alvarado. Loving sister of Ralph (Janette) Denewellis and adored sister-in-law of Dolores (Stanley) Malnar and JoAnn (Tony deceased) Starcevich. Treasured by numerous nieces and nephews and special people in her life including her longtime caregiver and friend, Sally Garcia.



Born on February 7, 1933, Betty was a lifelong resident of Joliet She was married to her sweetheart, Bud, for 66 years before he passed in 2016.



She was an avid Avon saleswoman for over 35 years and was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. Although she couldn't comprehend that the Cubs won the World Series, which was what she had wanted to see all her life, she was silently rooting from her chair for every game that she could and had her Cubs blanket on her lap everyday. Betty was an excellent cook and baker, thankfully passing down many of her famous recipes that were scribbled down on scratch paper which only listed the ingredients for her family. She never measured anything yet always seemed to have the best recipes. We will always remember her pink cookies, brownies, chocolate whipped cream cakes and pizelles. Betty enjoyed vacationing with her husband and her family and most importantly loved seeing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.



A celebration of Betty's life will begin on Thursday, March 14, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:45 am. then driving in procession to St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Rd., Joliet.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Hospice or the in Betty's name would be appreciated.



Funeral arrangements provided by:



PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES 815-722-0998 Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019