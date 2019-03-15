Betty C. McShane



Betty C. McShane (nee O'Reilly) passed away at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Age 93 years.



Loving mother of Pat (Denise) McShane, Kate McShane and Kevin (Kate) McShane. Proud grandmother of Patrick, Erin, Ryan, Jack, Nora, Peter and Kevin and step-grandchildren Jamie and Jenny. Beloved Godmother of Paul Elberts, Casey Hanks, Robert MacKay, John Legan and Jerry McShane. Her cherished sister Joan Legan. She was an aunt to many and an inspiration to all.



Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth "Ozzie" Jerome McShane (2003). A brother, Gorman Joseph (Helen) O'Reilly; five sisters, Audrey (Langdon) Meade, Dee (Len) Elberts, Virginia (Fred) MacKay and LaVerne (Ken) Hanks. A brother-in-law, Ed Legan.



Betty was born in South Wilmington on December 1, 1925 to Joseph John (1985) and Catherine (nee Gorman) (1969) O'Reilly. Betty and Ken "Ozzie" raised their family at St. Patrick Church Parish, where she was a member of the CCW and "55 Club". Member of the V.F.W. #367 Ladies Auxiliary, Joliet Elks Lodge #296 and St. Paul the Apostle Paulites. Betty's love of math helped her start her career in banking. She was the Home Loan Officer at Joliet Savings & Loan in Joliet. She worked at the Joliet Walgreens in Jefferson Square Mall for 16 years. She was also a cancer survivor in 1984. Betty's greatest joy in life were her three devoted children, loving grandchildren and serving the Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ.



Lying in State at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Ave., Monday, March 18th from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Sunday, March 17th from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M.



