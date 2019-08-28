The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Elwood Community Church
101 S. Chicago Street
Elwood, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Elwood Community Church
101 S. Chicago Street
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Haldorson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Haldorson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Haldorson Obituary
Betty Haldorson

(nee Petersen)

Age 94, a longtime Elwood, IL resident, passed away peacefully Saturday evening August 24, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Betty was born April 1, 1925 to the late Edith (Johnston) and Edward Petersen.

Beloved mother of Lee (Patricia) Haldorson, Bill (Maria Testa) Haldorson and Kathy (Don) Boyer; loving grandmother of Raymond Lee, Michael, Lisa; Lyndsay, Adam, Amanda, Laura, Matthew; Jeremy, Tandria, Raymond Paul, Jason, Kyle, Jaclyn, Harmony and Angela; devoted great-grandmother of 25 and proud great-great-grandmother of 13. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Haldorson; parents; one brother, LeRoy Petersen; two sisters, Margaret Friddle and Dorothy Stauffenberg and daughter-in-law, Kathy (Maxey) Haldorson.

Funeral services for Betty Haldorson will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Elwood Community Church, 101 S. Chicago Street, Elwood, IL where all friends and relatives can gather from 10:00 a.m. until services begin at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorial in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Elwood Community Church in her name would be appreciated. For information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now