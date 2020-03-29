|
|
Betty J. Ashcraft
Betty J. Ashcraft (nee Adams) - passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Age 84 years.
Survived by three children Pamela (Larry) Williams, Jeff Ashcraft and Julie (Andy) Verchimak. A son-in-law Tony Lopez. Seven grandchildren Michael (Kelly Baker-fiancé) Lopez, Brittany (Robert Lewis-fiancé) Williams, Christian (Aly McCandless-fiancé) Williams, Rebecca Verchimak, Brett Williams Destiny Ashcraft and Lennon Ashcraft. Two brothers John Bill (Wilma) Adams and Edward Adams. Her lifelong friend Sally Tibbetts. Also several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband John S. Ashcraft (April 30, 2019), a son Ronald Steven Ashcraft (1956), a daughter Patricia S. Lopez (2009) and two sisters Mary Craig and JoAnn Kennedy
Betty was born January 29, 1936 in New Haven, Illinois to William and Margaret Adams (nee Medlin). She retired from Farragut Grade School and Silver Cross Hospital. Betty enjoyed sewing, gardening, trips with her sister and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren
Private funeral services will be held. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral services conducted by Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2020