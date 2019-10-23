|
|
Betty J. Carey
Betty J. Carey, age 69, of Joliet, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, with her loving husband and friends by her side.
She was born June 25, 1950 in Joliet, to Wallace and Eva (nee Balin) Bettenhausen, and was a graduate of Joliet Township Central High School, Class of 1968. She worked for Associated Radiologists for 25 years, and later for Drs. Al-Khudari and Marsheh for 10 years as a billing clerk.
Betty was a loving and devoted wife, and an amazing friend to many people.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Richard Carey of Joliet; one brother, Alex (Leann)Bettenhausen; cousins, Kerri Hunsley, Kent Hunsley, Sidney Minnick, Judy McCauley and Bob (Judy) Lovestad; her canine companion, Macey; dear friends, Patti, Kathy, Nancy, Jessie and Phyllis; and many co-workers with whom she was very close.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wallace "Butch" Bettenhausen; and two aunts, Betty Hunsley and Velda Doyle.
Cremation rites have been accorded and services for Betty will be private. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.
