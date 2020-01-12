|
Betty J. Jennings
Born: February 5, 1932; in Custer Park, IL
Died: January 9, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Betty J. Jennings, age 87, of Coal City, IL. passed away on January 9, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
She was born February 5, 1932 in Custer Park, IL. She was a member of the Magnolia Chapter of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking and helping others. Betty and her husband, Clarence R. "Junior" Jennings Jr. owned and operated Jennings Tavern in the Braidwood, Kempton and Diamond locations.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen (David) Abraham of Sarasota, FL. and Donna (Sam) Merritt of Coal City; grandchildren Phillip (Dana) Abraham of Coal City, Susan (Dan) Lavelle of Buckeye, AZ., Christopher Prince of Coal City and Emilee (Mike) Horvath of Peoria, IL.; great-grandchildren, Lydia and Morgan Abraham, Molly Rynearson, Wrenn Lavelle and Lennox Horvath.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clarence R. "Junior" Jennings Jr.; son, Mark Robert Jennings and daughter Susan Lynn Jennings.
Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be in Willard Grove Cemetery in Channahon, IL. at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com
Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 12, 2020