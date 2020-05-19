Betty Jane Hart
Betty Jane Hart (Kojs) (Souhrada)

Age 87, a resident of New Lenox, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.

Loving mother of Michael Kojs, Michele (Tom) Joseph, and Matthew (Susan) Kojs; cherished grandmother of Matthew A. Kojs (Norah Jacob) and Kevin D. (fiancé Madeline Chervitz) Kojs; dear god-mother to Theresa (Joseph) Pietruszynski and Janice (Greg) Jozwiak; loving Aunt of Maryann (Larry) Ramert and Nancy (Tom) Gobernatz; and fond cousin of Allen (Lena) Drews and Lucille Parker.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband Stanley A. Kojs and second husband Donald J. Hart, parents Otto and Lillian Souhrada, (Drews) and sister Elaine (Ray) Poremba.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.


Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
