Betty Jane Swick



Born: February 23, 1928; in Mt. Pulaski, IL



Died: March 14, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Betty Jane Swick (nee Moore), age 91, of Wilmington, IL, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet, IL.



Born February 23, 1928 in Mt. Pulaski, IL to the late Louis and Flossie (nee Jones) Moore. Member of the First Baptist Church in Wilmington and a previous member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the VFW Post #5422 in Wilmington. Betty previously worked at the Joliet Area Ammunition Plant, Christian Homes in Wilmington, and Royal Willow Nursing Home in Wilmington.



Surviving are two sons, Phil (Peggy) Swick and Tim (Karyn) Swick, both of Braidwood, IL; one daughter, Jeanne (John) Keith of Mokena, IL; daughter-in-law, Joyce Swick of Wilmington; nine grandchildren, Stacy (Craig Johnson) McGuan, Matt (Melissa) Swick, Jennifer (Jonathan) Meitzner, Janine (Jeff) Momper, Jill Kohl, Chrissy (John) Henry, Tom Keith, Scott (Braylee) Swick, and Brad Swick; 13 great grandchildren, Caleb, Ella, Tori, Lexi, Zack, Jake, Gabe, Tom, Annie, Will, Cailey, Kassidy, and Shep; one great great granddaughter, Charlotte; sister-in-law, Gladys Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Curtman L. Swick, Sr.; son, Curtman L. Swick, Jr.; three brothers; and six sisters.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be at the First Baptist Church in Wilmington on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Jeff Logsdon will officiate. Inurnment will be private at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019