Betty L. Aspel
Born: October, 12, 1928
Died: October 7, 2020
Betty L. Aspel (Smith), passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2020 at the age of 91. Survived by her three children; Peggy (Aspel) Wyse, Mike and Pat Aspel; six grandchildren Scott (Rosie) Hank, Marcie (Jeff) McMicken, Lauren, Sarah, Samantha, and Philip; five great-grandchildren Danny and Zack McMicken, Matthew, Makenna, and Trevor; two Sisters Dorothy Carlson and Mildred Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is proceeded in death by her parents Clarence and Ella Smith; her beloved husband Donald G. Aspel; our loving Karen L. Aspel; two brothers Edwin and Floyd; five sisters Hazel, Marjorie, Margaret, Gloria Jean, and Belva.
Born October 12th, 1928 in Wyanet, Illinois. She moved to Lockport where she met her true love and raised her family. She was a very active member of Homer Congregational Church for many years, a member of Kings Daughters, and a member of Homer Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. She was employed at Trinity School for 16 years where she taught, loved, and cared for all the kids.
Betty was loved by many and will be missed greatly. She has earned her angel wings and will soar high above us all, still watching and caring for all she loved. Visitation will be held Monday, October 12th at Goodale Memorial Chapel 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 815-838-1533, 10a.m. to 12p.m. Services to begin at 12p.m, internment to follow at Barnet Cemetery. www.anderson-goodale.com