Betty Lou Chrisman
Born: October 25, 1933
Died: September 4, 2020
Betty Lou Chrisman, age 86, of rural Paxton, and formerly of Fairfield and Louisville, passed away peacefully at 5:10 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Paxton Accolades/Heartland Nursing Home from a long bout with cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Betty was born on October 25, 1933, in Champaign, Illinois to the late Charles and Molly Prine, of Fairfield. Betty was married to Arthur Chrisman on November 8, 1951 and they shared nearly 64 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 2, 2014. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Betty was a stay at home wife to her husband, and she kept busy doing numerous crafts, gardening, and reading. They had many farm animals and their farm was known as "Chrisman Village". Betty was a member of the Hoosier Prairie Baptist Church of rural Louisville. She was also a member of the Independent Order of Oddfellows and was a Rebekah. She spent many hours helping the Oddfellows lake and campground with her husband Art, who became managers and caretakers for many years in rural Clay City, Illinois.
Mrs. Chrisman is survived by her son, Richard Chrisman (wife Nisa) of Louisville; daughter, Cheryl (Chrisman) Worrell (husband Greg) of Thomsboro, Illinois; two grandchildren, Tiffany Nelson, and great grandchild, Ava Marie of Rantoul, Illinois; and Albert Nelson (wife Shelby) and great granddaughter, Nori, of San Antonio, Texas. Betty also had many step grandchildren and great grandchildren, Gregory Worrell, II of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Jennifer (Worrell) Austin and great grandson Tyler Worrell of Sidney, Illinois. Betty had one sister, Martha (Prine) Jamerson who had preceded her in death. She had one nephew, Chuck Jamerson (wife Nancy) and their two children, Heath and Heather with their children from Newton and Olney.
Funeral services honoring the life of Betty Chrisman will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Hoosier Prairie Baptist Church, rural Louisville, with Rev. Tim VanDyke officiating, burial will follow at the Hoosier Prairie Church Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday morning where friends may call from 10 to 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Accolades (Heartland) Nursing Home, 1001 E. Pell Street, Paxton, Illinois, 60957. Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, it is recommended if your attending the services please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others. McGriff and Triplett Funeral Home in Louisville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.mcgriffandtriplettfh.com
