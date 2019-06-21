The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Betty M. Moats Obituary
Betty M. Moats

(nee Cunningham)

Age 89, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with her family by her side. Betty married her beloved husband, John Moats, Jr., on February 23, 1944 and spent 61 years together until his death in 2006. She was a member of the Croatian Cultural Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Lockport VFW and also enjoyed shopping in her free time. Betty was a loving wife and mother, devoted to her family.

Surviving are her four children, Judy (James) Pampuch of Joliet, Sandy Harames of Joliet, James (the late Diane) Moats of Channahon, and Kim Sandstrom of Plainfield; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Moats, Jr.; two sons, John III and David Moats; her parents; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and several siblings.

Visitation for Betty M. Moats will be Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from June 21 to June 23, 2019
