Betty O'Dell
Born: December 3, 1928
Died: July 10, 2019
Betty O'Dell went home to her Savior on July 10, 2019. Betty was born on December 3, 1928 in Ft. Dodge, Iowa.
She is survived by her children Michael (Kathryn), Patty (Steve) Dankert and David (Carol).
In addition to her husband Ben, she was predeceased by her son, Rob (Jeanine) and grandson, Sean. Betty is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., at Judson Church, 2800 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any memorial gifts go to the Morningstar Mission in Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 14, 2019