Betty S. Barry
Betty S. Barry

Betty S. Barry "Betts", Age 90, of Shorewood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. Betts was born on November 6, 1929, in Joliet, the daughter of the late Walter and Loretto (nee Connor) Schwartz, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School, Class of 1943, and St. Francis Academy, Class of 1947. Betts was a member of the Church of St. Jude, a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Troy Fire Department, and a former member of the Shorewood Ladies of the Lions. She retired in 1995 from Troy School District 30-C, enjoying a fulfilling career as a bookkeeper.

Betts is survived by her children, Timothy (Suzanne) Barry of Myrtle Beach, SC, Barbara (Tommy) Kirkland, Terry (Penny) Barry, and David (Noreen) Barry all of Shorewood, and Kathleen (John) Sharkey of Plainfield; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded by her parents; her husband, David A. Barry (1988); son, Thomas Barry (2014); grandchildren, Melissa, Ryan and TJ Barry (1985); brothers, Robert (the late Phyllis) and Donald (Buddy) Schwartz; as well as all of her late husband's siblings and their spouses.

The family would like to thank Mary Bebian Olivares for the exceptional care given to Betts.

Due to current conditions, funeral services for Betty S. Barry were held privately. Interment took place at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share your favorite memory of Betty or leave a condolence.



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
