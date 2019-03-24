The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
Betty Wortmann
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
Betty Wortmann


Betty Wortmann Obituary
Betty Wortmann

Betty Wortmann nee Ressler, age 88, late of Rockdale, passed away March 22, 2019.

Preceded in death by her husband, John Wortmann.

Survived by her children, Walter, Thomas (Peggy), Donald (Carolyn), Ronald , and Linda Wortmann; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:00am until time of service 11:00am at Hickey Memorial Chapel, 442 E. Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL 60451. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery.

For more information or online register www.hickeyfuneral .com or (815) 485-8697.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2019
