Bev Welsch was born in Falls City Nebraska on August 7th, 1929. She and her family moved 13 times in 17 years finally landing in Joliet Illinois in 1946. Bev met and married Robert (RT) Welsch in 1951 and had 2 children, Ted and Steve. Bev loved raising her children (which is hard to believe given what she had to work with) and enjoyed every minute of it opening her home up to all the neighborhood kids. Along the way she cofounded the "Cherry Hilltoppers" a neighborhood baseball and basketball team (some might say the first travel team in the area although rarely victorious) in 1964. She also organized the first Independence Day Cherry Hill parade that later became a pretty big deal about the same time.
In 1969 Bev began working at Providence High School as a volunteer in the cafeteria, which started a career that lasted 45 years. During that time Bev held many positions at the school most of which were volunteer and did not sound that important. Her real job, however, was to help, guide, teach and love the students, teachers, and staff at the school. Bev met these job responsibilities well. Somehow, Bev got inducted to the Providence Sports Hall of Fame without ever playing or coaching a sport. She also received the Cor Unum award from the school which is given to those who exemplify "One Heart in Ministry, in Mission and in Family". To many former students, she is known as that "Grandma Lady" famous for her daily prayers and wisdom.
Bev was preceded in death by her mother and father, Marge and Pete Rentschler, her brothers Dick and Steve Rentschler and a sweet granddaughter (Kathleen Claire).
She is survived by her sons Ted (Karen) and Steve (Sheila) and seven special grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Neubauer, Maggie (Nate) Akers, Taylor (Matt) Valin, Annie (Chris) Nicolau, Paul, Joe (fiancé Meghan Pulte) and Abbie, 5 great grandchildren, Claire, Ronan, CJ, Joelle and Tommy as well as a niece and 2 nephews. The family would like to thank three wonderful caregivers Nida, Lyda and Joy.
Due to the coronavirus the family will have a private funeral. A memorial Mass and celebration in her honor will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Providence Catholic High School or the Alzheimer's Association
