|
|
Beverly Ann Braden
Born: February 22, 1947
Died: February 29, 2020
Our family's Angel, Beverly Ann Braden
(nee Smith), 73, of Dyersburg, Tennessee (formerly of Lockport, IL) passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side after a brave and courageous battle with Lung Cancer.
She was born to parents, Theodore and Margaret Smith (nee Overton) on February 22, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois.
Bev retired from the Will County Health Department, Joliet, IL, where she worked as an Administrative Assistant and Medical Records Clerk in the Mental Health Division.
Upon her retirement, she moved to Dyersburg, Tennessee where she continued to work in the mental health field as an Administrative Assistant with Professional Care Services of Dyersburg.
Bev treasured her work family and took pride in assisting â€œherâ€ clients with their needs.
She was an avid reader, a common past time she shared with her son Michael. Bev could never be without a book, she would always have another book picked out before she was finished with the first one. She loved gardening and planting her beautiful flowers every Mother's Day. More importantly, she loved spending time with her family, it was her joy. Every Sunday she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and the love of her life, where there were cook-outs, games, swimming and lots of laughs.
Bev is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 30 years, Elmer Braden, cherished mother of daughter Lisa (David) Spesia of Coal City, IL, and son Michael (Wendy) Bond of Tampa, Florida. Loved Grandmother of Jessica (Robert) Blair, Megan (Troy) Boyd, Piper and Wyatt Bond, Randy (Kena) Bain, Timothy (Brooke) Bain, Sarah Smith, Zachary and Abbey Spesia. Great-Grandmother of Elizabeth, Brody, and Bennett Boyd, Moira and Leighla Blair, Bailey and Brennan Bain. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive as well as her loyal fur baby, Shelby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Barbara Smith and Brenda Richards, step-daughter, Libby Ward, brother-in-law, Earl Braden, brother-in-law, Bill Braden and great-granddaughter Brayden Bain.
A Memorial Gathering for Beverly Ann Braden will be held on March 6, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m., at Johnson-Williams Funeral Home, 239 E. Main Street, Newbern, TN 38059.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Bev's favorite charity, , 501 Saint Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated.
