Beverly Ann CanadayBorn: February 1, 1939Died: June 22, 2020Beverly Ann (Strong) Canaday passed away peacefully on June 22nd, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 81.Beverly was born on February 1st, 1939 in Mosinee, Wisconsin to loving parents Darrell and Mary Strong. She had nine siblings and a wonderful childhood. In 1957, Beverly held an office in the "Future Homemakers of America Association" at Mosinee High School.Beverly married her sweetheart Cliff on October 10th, 1959. Shortly after, the couple moved to Romeoville, IL. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in October, 2019.Beverly is preceded in death by her parents Darrell and Mary Strong and her eight siblings, Jackie, Jeanine, Erma, Betty Lou, Mary Ann, George, Delmar and Dickie. She is survived by her devoted husband Cliff and their four children, Bob, Judy, Gary and Pam, their twelve grandchildren, Rob, Tony, Jake, Warren, Katherine, Reagan, Mitchell, Peter, Paige, Abbie, Claire, and Scott, their two great grandchildren, Myles and Hadley, and her sweet sister Myrna Burskey in Mosinee, Wisconsin.Beverly will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many.Beverly dedicated many years with her husband, Cliff, to serving in the community of Romeoville. Many remember her for welcoming regulars at the Lovin' Oven Bakery where young adults with special needs were lovingly trained to join the work force.A wake service will be held on Wednesday, July 1st from 5-8 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 605 Town Hall, Romeoville.A mass will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 11 am at St. Andrew's Church, 505 Kingston, Romeoville, followed by a procession to Resurrection Cemetery.(815) 886-2323