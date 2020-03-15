The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Crest Hill, IL
Beverly C. Smutnak


1936 - 2020
Beverly C. Smutnak Obituary
Beverly C. Smutnak

Beverly C. Smutnak (nee Gregory), age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frank Smutnak; children, Cissy (John) Beck, Mary (the late Daniel V.) Coronado, Greg Smutnak and Deza (Marty) McGuire; grandchildren, Erin (Brian) Nagra, Keri (Jake) Jaworski, Matthew Smutnak, Stephanie Coronado, Samantha (Cody) Flaherty, Daniel Coronado, Nicholas Coronado, Sadie, Greta, Griffin and Wilson McGuire; great-grandchildren, Jack, Elle, Andrew and Bobby Jaworski, Leo Nagra and Anna Flaherty; siblings, Rita (Sonny) Judson, Joseph (Cathy) Gregory and Mark (Joan) Gregory; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelyn (nee Nemanich) Gregory; son, Robert Smutnak; and sister, JoAnn Herb; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Anyone who knew Beverly knew she was a multitalented artist. From painting, floral arranging, drawing, pottery to interior design, she did it all. She enjoyed long and meaningful conversations on the phone with her friends and the occasional milkshake. Beverly was a great mother and wife who will be truly missed.

The family would like to offer a thank you to her special visitors, Gloria Moses, Joan Gregory, Sandra Rust and Eileen Plese; as well as the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center and staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice for the wonderful comfort and care.

A celebration of Beverly's life will begin on Saturday, April 18, 2020 with a memorial mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill to be held at 11:00 a.m. Per Beverly's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Beverly C. Smutnak at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
