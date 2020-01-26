|
Beverly Dawn Hall
Beverly Dawn Hall, age 78, passed away in her home the first week of January.
Beloved mother of Christopher (Brenda) Osvalds, Robert Osvalds, and stepdaughter Amanda (James) McGrath; her grandchildren, Ashley McGrath and Dylan McGrath; her siblings, Marjory Knaack, Jim Beardsley, Robert Beardsley, and Charlotte Beardsley
Preceded in death by her husband, Charles "David" Hall and her parents, Amalia Gorr and Reuben Beardsley.
With an outgoing personality, Beverly was a loving and warm person, with the gift of making friends wherever she went. She made it a point to engage people that felt alone.
Beverly and David were joined in holy matrimony at the Wayside Chapel in 1976 and was among her happiest memories. She was also instrumental in starting up a Woman's Car Clinic at the local Tucson, AZ dealerships.
A memorial service to celebrate a life well-lived will be held at the Wayside Chapel, 12700 SW Highway, Palos Park, Il 60464, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
By family request,in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beverly's memory to the Wayside Chapel, 12700 SW Highway, Palos Park, Il 60464, for their social outreach programs.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020