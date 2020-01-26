The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Dawn Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Dawn Hall Obituary
Beverly Dawn Hall

Beverly Dawn Hall, age 78, passed away in her home the first week of January.

Beloved mother of Christopher (Brenda) Osvalds, Robert Osvalds, and stepdaughter Amanda (James) McGrath; her grandchildren, Ashley McGrath and Dylan McGrath; her siblings, Marjory Knaack, Jim Beardsley, Robert Beardsley, and Charlotte Beardsley

Preceded in death by her husband, Charles "David" Hall and her parents, Amalia Gorr and Reuben Beardsley.

With an outgoing personality, Beverly was a loving and warm person, with the gift of making friends wherever she went. She made it a point to engage people that felt alone.

Beverly and David were joined in holy matrimony at the Wayside Chapel in 1976 and was among her happiest memories. She was also instrumental in starting up a Woman's Car Clinic at the local Tucson, AZ dealerships.

A memorial service to celebrate a life well-lived will be held at the Wayside Chapel, 12700 SW Highway, Palos Park, Il 60464, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

By family request,in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beverly's memory to the Wayside Chapel, 12700 SW Highway, Palos Park, Il 60464, for their social outreach programs.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -