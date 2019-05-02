|
|
Beverly J. Gonda (nee Gualdoni)
Beverly J. Gonda (nee Gualdoni), 90, of Savoy, IL, formerly of New Lenox passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beverly was born in Joliet to the late Joseph Sr and Vera (nee Randolph) Gualdoni.
She is survived by her children; Gregory(Chris) Gonda, Larry (Sami Dammacco) Gonda, and Nadine (Eric) Goranson; grandmother of Rachel Sagan, Adam Van Pelt, Taylor, Kevin, and Katharine Gonda, Marissa Claxon, and G. Michael Gonda; great grandmother; of Jillian and Olivia Sagan, and Griffin and Harper Claxon; aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Aloys A. Gonda, her son John (in infancy); her parents and a brother Joseph Jr. (late Florence) Gualdoni.
Beverly was retired from the R.S. Corcoran Co, New Lenox.
The family will receive friends at St. Jude Catholic Church 241. W. Second Ave. New Lenox, IL 60451 on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 11:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12Noon. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2019