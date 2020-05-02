Beverly J. Smith
Beverly J. Smith (nee McWilliams) - passed away at Advocate Bolingbrook Hospital, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Age 79 years.
Survived by three sons Daniel R. Smith of Minooka, Robert R. (Robert Mack) Smith of Chicago and Richard R. (Tammy) Smith of Braceville, IL. Nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her siblings Bonnie (Pete) Nordstrom, John (Maryjane) McWilliams, Gene (Clare) McWilliams and Debbie (Mike) Burroughs. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Smith (2003) and her parents Wendell and Elizabeth McWilliams.
Bev was born June 8, 1940 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Township High School Class of 1958. Bev retired from the Will County Health Department in 2000 after 20 years. Member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Sunday, May 3rd from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. In following with State of Illinois Covid-19 Guidelines, if attending the visitation face protection is required and gathering limits will be observed. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Beverly J. Smith (nee McWilliams) - passed away at Advocate Bolingbrook Hospital, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Age 79 years.
Survived by three sons Daniel R. Smith of Minooka, Robert R. (Robert Mack) Smith of Chicago and Richard R. (Tammy) Smith of Braceville, IL. Nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her siblings Bonnie (Pete) Nordstrom, John (Maryjane) McWilliams, Gene (Clare) McWilliams and Debbie (Mike) Burroughs. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Smith (2003) and her parents Wendell and Elizabeth McWilliams.
Bev was born June 8, 1940 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Township High School Class of 1958. Bev retired from the Will County Health Department in 2000 after 20 years. Member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Sunday, May 3rd from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. In following with State of Illinois Covid-19 Guidelines, if attending the visitation face protection is required and gathering limits will be observed. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.