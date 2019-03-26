|
BEVERLY J. VOGEN
Beverly J. Vogen (Tonelli), age 84, of New Lenox, passed away Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at the Joliet Area CommunityHospice Home in Joliet.
Beverly is survived by her loving family, cousins, Peggy (Robert) Bell, Robert (Brenda) Selinger, Dennis Tonelli, aunt, Rosemary Tonelli and numerous other cousins.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred & Pauline Tonelli (Casassa), first husband, Kenneth Johnston and second husband, LeRoy Vogen.
Beverly was a former longtime member of St. Anthony church in Joliet; a lifetime sponsor for Brookfield Zoo and volunteer for the Will County Humane Society.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Friday, March 29th, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment, Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet IL.
In lieu of flowers, donationst o Brookfield Zoo or the Humane Society would be appreciated.
For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 26, 2019