Beverly L. McElroy
(nee Begler)
Born: May 19, 1929; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 23, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Age 91, of Braidwood, IL passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight, IL. Born May 19, 1929 in Joliet, IL to the late Clarence and Daisy (nee Steen) Begler. Beverly graduated from Reed-Custer High School with the class of 1946. She was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood and actively donated to the CCW. In her youth, she loved to square dance with her late husband, Joe, and she always enjoyed reading a good book. Family was most important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially with her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Bob (Jeanette) McElroy of Braidwood, Joseph, Jr. "Buddy" (Patricia) McElroy of Jacksonville, AR, and William "Bill" (Susie) McElroy of Odell, IL; five grandchildren, Janet (Tom) Hand, Ryan McElroy, William "B.J." (Rhonda) McElroy, Patrick (Kristen) McElroy, and Katie (fiancé, Mike Quarles) McElroy; eleven great-grandchildren, Robert, Catherine, Gavin, Ryan, Jr., Landon, Alana, Joey, Alex, Jake, Shaylin, and Ethan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Joseph R. McElroy, (8/5/2008), whom she married December 4, 1947 in Braidwood; and one brother, Edward Begler.
Private services for the immediate family will be held at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will also be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church CCW.
For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
(nee Begler)
Born: May 19, 1929; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 23, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Age 91, of Braidwood, IL passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight, IL. Born May 19, 1929 in Joliet, IL to the late Clarence and Daisy (nee Steen) Begler. Beverly graduated from Reed-Custer High School with the class of 1946. She was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood and actively donated to the CCW. In her youth, she loved to square dance with her late husband, Joe, and she always enjoyed reading a good book. Family was most important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially with her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Bob (Jeanette) McElroy of Braidwood, Joseph, Jr. "Buddy" (Patricia) McElroy of Jacksonville, AR, and William "Bill" (Susie) McElroy of Odell, IL; five grandchildren, Janet (Tom) Hand, Ryan McElroy, William "B.J." (Rhonda) McElroy, Patrick (Kristen) McElroy, and Katie (fiancé, Mike Quarles) McElroy; eleven great-grandchildren, Robert, Catherine, Gavin, Ryan, Jr., Landon, Alana, Joey, Alex, Jake, Shaylin, and Ethan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Joseph R. McElroy, (8/5/2008), whom she married December 4, 1947 in Braidwood; and one brother, Edward Begler.
Private services for the immediate family will be held at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will also be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church CCW.
For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 25, 2020.