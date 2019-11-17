|
Beverly M. Sievert (Schroeder)
Age 87, of New Lenox, went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2019.
Beverly is survived by her loving family, children,Steve (Donna) Sievert, Lee (Barbara) Sievert, Daniel (Connie) Sievert, Susan(Ken) Swearengin, Sandy Sievert, Thomas (Vicki) Sievert, special cousin,Shirley Berzynski, 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Frank& Mildred Schroeder (Yapp), siblings, Millie Schroeder, Beldon Schroeder, 1 grandchild and 1 great great grandchild.
Beverly was the longtime owner of Mokena Quik ServGas Station in Mokena. She taught Tap Dancing in New Lenox and was an avid bowler.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 East Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, on Monday, November 18th, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Funeral service, Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
Interment, Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2019