|
|
Beverly Whyte
Born: November 10, 1931; in in Joliet, IL
Died: September 29, 2019; in Romeoville, IL
Beverly "Bev, Nanna, Gramma" Whyte, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in her home in Romeoville, IL after a lengthy illness. She was a loving wife of the late Robert B. Whyte; cherished mother of Kim McGrath and David (Kelly) Whyte; and devoted grandmother to Kelsey McGrath, and Ethan and Jacob Whyte. Bev was born on November 10, 1931 to Marven and Frances Pace in Joliet, and was a sister to LeRoy and Nancy Pace.
Bev graduated from Joliet Central High School in 1949. She worked as a secretary for Scripture Press, American Institute of Laundry and Lockport East High School. Bev accepted the Lord as her savior as a young girl and began attending Ridgewood Baptist Church after meeting Bob, where she became a member and joined the Hi-C Club. She was a Charter Member of Larkin Baptist Church, where she was a Pioneer Girls Leader, Youth Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, and Church Secretary. Recently, she attended Ashburn Baptist Church in Orland Park. Bev loved traveling with Bob by both land and sea. An avid cruiser, Bev explored all of the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama, and the many small European towns along the Rhine River and other rivers abroad. Other travel highlights included Hawaii, Canada, England, Scotland, Paris, and many family vacations at Indian Rocks Beach. Bev could always be heard bragging about her children and grandchildren and was always found supporting them in their activities and dreams. She had a heart for the Lord and her number one desire was to ensure her family did as well. A gentle soul, she lived her life as an example of Christian faith through prayer, fellowship, Bible studies, and missionary support.
Bev is survived by her children, grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law Barb Whyte, cousin Don Robertson, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and second and third cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, cousin Sue Robertson, sister-in-law Lois Whyte, and niece Barb McPhail.
Funeral Services for Beverly P. Whyte will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 Hamilton Street, Lockport, IL. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on the 14th until time of the services in the chapel. Interment will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. after a brief prayer service at the chapel at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bev?s name to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Illinois, Three Rivers Chapter Steve Fox would be much appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019