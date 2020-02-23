|
Billie Jean Jefferson
Born: December 19, 1933; in Elgin, IL
Died: February 4, 2020; in San Diego, CA
Billie Jean (Leach) Jefferson passed away on the evening of February 4, 2020. Her passing was with her family right by her side in San Diego, CA. Her faith and belief in Jehovah God defined her strength, character, love and kindness to all she touched.
Billie was born in Elgin, Illinois on December 19, 1933 to Carver James Leach and Viola Mae (Canford) Leach.
Billie is preceded in death by her loving husband George L. Jefferson, Jr., parents Carver and Viola Leach, daughters Sharon Jefferson Viloria and Mary Jefferson, brothers Carver "Jimmy" Leach Jr, and Willard "Buster" Leach, sisters Hollis Caraway and George Anne "GeGe" Duckett.
Billie leaves to cherish her beautiful memories and will be so deeply missed by her daughters Sheila (Phillip) Harris, Vivian Hawthorne, Veda Jefferson, Lori (Thomas) Howard, son George L. Jefferson III, brother Henry "Hanky" (Paulette) Leach and sister Yvonne "Vonnie" (Dennison) Mayes. She also leaves 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.
Special friends, Becky Waddell, Hazel Harris of Joliet, IL and the Joliet Kingdom Hall congregation.
Her cremation service will be held at Ft. Rosecrans Cemetery, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego, CA 92106 on Wednesday, February 26 at 11:30 am where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband George.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 23, 2020