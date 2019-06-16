Billy E. Calhoon



Billy E. Calhoon, age 90, passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice June 12, 2019.



Billy worked at Caterpillar Tractor for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He loved traveling and reading. For 15 years he and his wife Betty traveled to Arizona for the winters. Billy was especially known for his great sense of humor.



Survived by step-son John Tarlini; sister-in-law Dorothy Hasten of Oswego and nephew Michael (Sue) Hasten. Many other loving family members survive.



Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Calhoon; his parents William and Mildred (Meyer) Calhoon and one sister Eloise.



Visitation for Billy will be held at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. Burial will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 gathering at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.