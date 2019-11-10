|
Billy Ray Lardi
Born: May 10, 1951; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 6, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Billy Ray Lardi, age 68, of Shorewood, IL. and formerly of Gardner, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Bill was born on May 10, 1951 in Joliet, to Delmo and Clemantine (nee Ferrari) Lardi. He was raised in South Wilmington and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School Class of 1969. He married Janine Horrie on June 10, 1972 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He worked as a Union Laborer, retiring after almost 40 years. Bill was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Joliet. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed time with his best friend and brother, Jack, who visited him every Thursday. Bill was especially appreciative of the years of love and devoted care given to him by his wife, Janine.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janine; his children Lauri (Brian) Pope, Lesli (Dan) Underhill, Billy Jack Lardi and Lynsi (Jeff) Korba; his grandchildren Gabbie Pope, Owen, Ashlen, Easten and Ien Underhill, Kendall Lardi, Ty and Mackenzie Korba; his sister Elizabeth (Richard) Pianca and his sister-in-law Shirley Lardi. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Delmo and Clemantine Lardi; his brother Jack Lardi and his sister Diane Sandeno and brother-in-law Ken Sandeno.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet, IL. 60436 with Father Jeff Smialek officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 10, 2019