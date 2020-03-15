The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
Biran Ancel Obituary
Brian Ancel, of Joliet, age 51, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, following a long history of brain cancer, beginning when he was 24.

Brian is survived by his parents, Denis and Maryann (nee Katz) Ancel; his sister, Amy (Michael) Ancel-Miller; nieces, Maddie, Chloe and Emily Miller; and special cousin, Dan Mikuska.

Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Stanley and Sophie Katz; paternal grandparents, George and Katherine Ancel; and aunt, Debbie Rink.

Brian graduated from Catholic High class of 1986. He retired from the Laborers Union Local #75. Brian was a member of the Cheney Club and volunteered for many of their events. He had courageous faith, a positive attitude as well as a strong work ethic in all that he did. He brought smiles and laughter to everyone around him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's name may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet or Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Per Brian's wishes, his body has been received by the Anatomical Gift Association to further medical research.

A Memorial visitation and Mass will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass to be held at 11:00 a.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Brian Ancel at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 27, 2020
