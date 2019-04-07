Birgie Dean Bergeson



At the age of 93, Birgie Bergeson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home with dignity and honor. He was born in Letcher, SD and raised on the family farm. Birgie's family relocated to Joliet when he was 15 years old, where he lived for the rest of his life. He was the son of the late Samuel and Emma (nee Williams) Bergeson. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he proudly served our country during World War II. He retired from Argonne National Laboratory after many years of dedicated service. Birgie and his wife, Joan, loved real estate investing throughout their lives, even into retirement. He was a member of Faith Bible Church and regularly volunteered for the Frankfort Food Pantry. Birgie's favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends and traveling this great country with his beloved wife.



Birgie is survived by his children, Mark (Linda) Bergeson of Decatur, AL, Jody (Steve) Uhlarik of Gary, IN, Tim (Mary) Bergeson of Joliet, IL and Trudy (Robert) Gallagher of Frankfort, IL; one brother, Duane (Mary Ann) Bergeson of Joliet, IL; eight grandchildren, Joseph (Carrie) Alessio, Michael (Shannon) Bergeson, Matthew (Amy Kuo) Alessio, Luke (Kristen) Bergeson, Daniel (Melissa) Bergeson, Lisa (Jay) McKnight, Shawn (Rachel) Judevine and Mark (Alicia) Bergeson; and twelve great grandchildren, Mason, Griffin and Benjamin Alessio, Nina and Noah Manzo, Vera Bergeson, Rian, Kyle and Brooklyn Bergeson and Millicent Judevine. Three sisters-in-law, Winnie, Belva and Christine Bergeson; one brother-in-law, Donald (Linda) O'Connor; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Alice (nee Finefield) Bergeson; his parents; nine brothers, James Theodore (Lorraine), Donald (Melinda), Gerald (Marcella), George, Leonard, Clarence, Arthur (Joyce), Gene (Mary) and Raymond Bergeson; two sisters, Margaret Mattas and Darlene (Norman) Hartong; and one sister-in-law, Jane Bergeson.



Funeral services for Birgie Dean Bergeson will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Reverend Jay Fernlund will officiate. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army.



In lieu of flowers memorials to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950 would be appreciated.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.



