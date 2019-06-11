The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Blanche O. Ward


Blanche O. Ward Obituary
Blanche O. Ward

Blanche O. Ward (nee Unsell) passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Blanche is survived by her loving husband, John Ward; children, Brenda (Larry) Garner and Glen Vineyard; grandchildren, Kyle Garner and Abigail (Daniel) Eberhard, Emily, Natasha and Jax Vineyard; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Annalise Eberhard; sisters, Shirley Coclausure, Linda Gordon, Patricia Unsell and Cathy (Dale) Ellis; brothers, Billy, Gene and Walter Unsell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents, William and Blanch (nee Sanders) Unsell; sisters, Anna Rapp and Maxine Smith; brothers, Delmar and Ricky.

Blanche's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the casino with her family. Blanche will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Blanche's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Blanche's life will begin on Thursday, June 13, 2019 with a gathering at Tezak Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News from June 11 to June 12, 2019
