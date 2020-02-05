|
bob vasko
Born: August 1, 1940; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 1, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Bob (Robert) Vasko, 79, 30-year resident of Wilmington passed away peacefully on February 1 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Born August 1, 1940 in Little Village area of Chicago, to John Vasko and Anna (Kovacik) Vasko. Bob served from 1958 to 1961 as a Photographer's Mate in the United States Navy. He was employed at Argonne National Laboratory from 1975 to his retirement in 2000.
He is survived by his wife Sandy (Nielsen) Vasko, his son Eric Vasko, his daughter-in-law Michele Vasko and his grandson Dane Barr.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Rd. in Wilmington from 3pm until time of funeral 7pm. Inurnment will follow Thursday morning Feb.6 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Procession will depart the funeral home at 11:30am for scheduled 12pm honors.
Bob's memorial page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Bob-Vasko
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 5, 2020