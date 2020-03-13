|
Bobbie L. Dodd
Bobbie L. Dodd (nee Russell), Age 94, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on her birthday, March 9, 2020, where she was fortunate to celebrate on Earth and in Heaven. Bobbie was born in St. Louis, MO and resided in Crest Hill the past 64 years. She was very involved in her children's school, as well as related activities. Bobbie was instrumental in training and grooming show dogs, concentrating mostly on the Maltese. She served her community as a Republican Election Judge.
Bobbie is survived by her four children, Shirley (Douglas) Jackson of Joliet, Tom Dodd of Orlando, FL, Nancy (the late Daniel) Albert of Crest Hill, and Robin (Bradley) Smith of Crest Hill; loving Grams to Brian (Jamie) Jackson and Matthew (Michelle) Jackson; beloved Nana to Aleshia (Isidro) Reyes, Eric (Rachael) Albert, Nate (Jill) Albert, Tony (Melissa) Albert, Brittany Smith, Brandi Smith and Jordan Dodd; and Super Nana to Delaney, Jacob, and Keegan Jackson, Casey, Kylie, and Corey Jackson, and Daniel, Isabella, Amee, Brielle, Lucy, Mia, Dean, and Trent Albert, Brenden, Isabella and Sophia Reyes.
She is preceded by her loving husband, Loy L. Dodd; her son, Larry Dodd; and son-in-law, Dan Albert.
A Memorial Gathering for Bobbie L. Dodd will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. from 2 - 4 p.m. As it was her request, cremation rites have been accorded. A private inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the wishes of the family would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2020