Bobby Lee Brown
1954 - 2020
Bobby Lee Brown

Born: October 22, 1954

Died: November 20, 2020

Age 66, born October 22, 1954 to the union of James Brown and Christena (nee Nettles) Brown. He was taken away suddenly on November 20, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents; a special uncle Webster Voss; two sisters, Linda Cartwright-Taylor (John) and Lillie McKnight; a precious daughter, Bobbi Kristena; along with several aunts and cousins.

Survived by his longtime companion, Denise Young; his children, Corniece Young of Texas, and Natasha Young of Ohio; a special aunt, Isabella Voss; five siblings, Mary (Grady) Dixon, Victoria, Vironica (J.B.) Morgan, Shirley (Jason) McNear, a nd Steven (Karshena) Charles; grandchildren, Shatira Young, Niyana Young, Randy Wright, and Daniel Wright; his riding buddy, Christopher Cartwright, along with extended family and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home. Service at 3:00 PM. Private interment.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
DEC
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
