Born: October 22, 1954



Died: November 20, 2020



Age 66, born October 22, 1954 to the union of James Brown and Christena (nee Nettles) Brown. He was taken away suddenly on November 20, 2020.



Preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents; a special uncle Webster Voss; two sisters, Linda Cartwright-Taylor (John) and Lillie McKnight; a precious daughter, Bobbi Kristena; along with several aunts and cousins.



Survived by his longtime companion, Denise Young; his children, Corniece Young of Texas, and Natasha Young of Ohio; a special aunt, Isabella Voss; five siblings, Mary (Grady) Dixon, Victoria, Vironica (J.B.) Morgan, Shirley (Jason) McNear, a nd Steven (Karshena) Charles; grandchildren, Shatira Young, Niyana Young, Randy Wright, and Daniel Wright; his riding buddy, Christopher Cartwright, along with extended family and a host of relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home. Service at 3:00 PM. Private interment.



