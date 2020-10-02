Bonita C. O'Rozco
Bonita C. O'Rozco, 78, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Mauston, WI, and a native of Lemont, IL, passed away September 30, 2020, with her family at her side. Bonnie was the Matriarch of the family business, Leo & Sons Cleaning and Restoration Specialists since 1965. She also worked in the office at Ruan Chemical, Unocal, and Ashland Chemical. She was very active in bowling, and employee of Lemont Lanes, as well as a member of the Joliet Bowling Association. She served as secretary for many leagues and for years she was the Junior League Coach to many children every Saturday morning. She graduated high school from Mt. Assisi Academy and was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church.
Bonnie is preceded in deathby her husband, Leo William O'Rozco; her parents, Edward and Francine Davis; her brothers, Leonard and Carl Davis; and her beloved grandson, Brendan O'Rozco.
Bonnie, the mother of three children, is survived by her two sons, Randy (Cindy Dahlberg) and David(Beverly Birmingham) and her daughter, Joanne (Jim) Calme; she was a devoted and adored grandmother to Brianna (Joe) Carbone, Christine and Jaime Calme, and Eric (Julie) Dahlberg; proud great-grandmother of Madilynn and Erica Dahlberg, and Mia and Gio Carbone; her brother, Edward Davis, Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Davis and Carmen Davis; loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend Joanne Zolecki.
Visitation Sunday from 2 - 7p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral Services Monday, October 5, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. There is a limited number of people that can attend Mass. Everyone attending must register before Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. Each and every person attending must provide their name and phone number. Registration is MANDATORY.
Please click on the following link to register for Mass www.stcyril.org
The link to register for Mass will be active 48 hours prior to Mass.
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com
or 630-257-6363