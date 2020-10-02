1/1
Bonita C. O'Rozco
1942 - 2020
Bonita C. O'Rozco

Bonita C. O'Rozco, 78, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Mauston, WI, and a native of Lemont, IL, passed away September 30, 2020, with her family at her side. Bonnie was the Matriarch of the family business, Leo & Sons Cleaning and Restoration Specialists since 1965. She also worked in the office at Ruan Chemical, Unocal, and Ashland Chemical. She was very active in bowling, and employee of Lemont Lanes, as well as a member of the Joliet Bowling Association. She served as secretary for many leagues and for years she was the Junior League Coach to many children every Saturday morning. She graduated high school from Mt. Assisi Academy and was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church.

Bonnie is preceded in deathby her husband, Leo William O'Rozco; her parents, Edward and Francine Davis; her brothers, Leonard and Carl Davis; and her beloved grandson, Brendan O'Rozco.

Bonnie, the mother of three children, is survived by her two sons, Randy (Cindy Dahlberg) and David(Beverly Birmingham) and her daughter, Joanne (Jim) Calme; she was a devoted and adored grandmother to Brianna (Joe) Carbone, Christine and Jaime Calme, and Eric (Julie) Dahlberg; proud great-grandmother of Madilynn and Erica Dahlberg, and Mia and Gio Carbone; her brother, Edward Davis, Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Davis and Carmen Davis; loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend Joanne Zolecki.

Visitation Sunday from 2 - 7p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral Services Monday, October 5, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. There is a limited number of people that can attend Mass. Everyone attending must register before Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. Each and every person attending must provide their name and phone number. Registration is MANDATORY.

Please click on the following link to register for Mass www.stcyril.org The link to register for Mass will be active 48 hours prior to Mass.

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 2, 2020.
7 entries
October 1, 2020
Rest In Peace my bowling buddy and forever friend. You will always be remembered in prayer by me. My sincere sympathy to all the family members.
Carol Waitkus
Friend
October 1, 2020
Great memories from Lemont Striker Lanes. We will miss you!
Jen & Rick Wilson
Friend
October 1, 2020
We are sending our love and prayers to all of you during this difficult time. Our deepest condolences.
Wendy & Steve Peebles
Friend
October 1, 2020

Frank Wozniak
Friend
September 30, 2020
What can we say...about friends we've known our entire life? Our families have deep roots... Mrs. O,(Bonnie) and Mr. O were best of friends with my Parents, Tom & MaryAnn. Now...the bowlers, and fishermen are together in heaven, with many other of their friends and family. Pain-free, and smiling down at us. May GOD BLESS the entire family at this difficult time, days and years ahead. We have those great memories to hold onto!!
Greg & Michele Sniegoski
Friend
September 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
What a great person to have known
Debbie Young
Friend
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra Marinucci
Classmate
