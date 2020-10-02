What can we say...about friends we've known our entire life? Our families have deep roots... Mrs. O,(Bonnie) and Mr. O were best of friends with my Parents, Tom & MaryAnn. Now...the bowlers, and fishermen are together in heaven, with many other of their friends and family. Pain-free, and smiling down at us. May GOD BLESS the entire family at this difficult time, days and years ahead. We have those great memories to hold onto!!

Greg & Michele Sniegoski

